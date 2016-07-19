Central West End armed robbery suspect may be connected to other crimes

SLMPD are asking the public for help to identify an armed robbery suspect. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Police Department has asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery in the Central West End.

The incident occurred on July 7 around 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Pine in the Central West End. According to investigators, the victim was walking east in the rear alley when the suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and demanded his property.

Jim Whyte, Director of the Central West End Security Initiative said, “It's hard to address the criminals who are driving around neighborhoods just looking to target someone. I don't think this particular victim did anything to draw the attention of the criminal other than being by themselves in an alley.”

The victim gave the suspect his cell phone and money clip containing his ID and credit cards. After taking his belongings, the suspect directed the victim to walk west down the alley while he fled the area.

Police believe the suspect may be driving an older model burgundy or purple Chevy Impala.

The victim was not injured.

Within a half hour of the robbery, two similar robberies occurred near Tower Grove Park. Authorities believe the suspect could be connected to those robberies and others across the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.