Salvation Army cooling centers open throughout the city

The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime cooler centers in Missouri and Illinois (Credit:The Salvation Army) The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime cooler centers in Missouri and Illinois (Credit:The Salvation Army)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – With many parts of the St. Louis metro under an excessive heat warning until at least Friday evening, the Salvation Army plans to open daytime cooling centers for people to escape the hot temperatures in Missouri and Illinois. 

Each center is open today through July 22, but could be open longer if the Excessive Heat Advisory is extended. 

The Salvation Army Corps operate cooling centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A Corps is a Salvation Army worship center. The locations and hours of the cooling centers are listed below:

Missouri Locations:

Euclid Corps 
2618 North Euclid Avenue 
St. Louis, MO 63113 
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Gateway Corps 
824 Union 
St. Louis, MO 63123 
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maplewood Corps 
7701 Rannells 
Maplewood, MO 63143 
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

O’Fallon Corps 
1 William Booth Drive 
O’Fallon, MO 63366 
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Charles Corps 
2140 North 4th Street 
St. Charles, MO 63301 
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Temple Corps 
2740 Arsenal Street 
St. Louis, MO 63118 
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Illinois Locations:

Alton Corps 
525 Alby Street 
Alton, IL 62002 
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Belleville Corps 
20 Glory Place 
Belleville, IL 62220 
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Granite City Corps 
3007 East 23rd Street 
Granite City, IL 62040 
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.

