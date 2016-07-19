Salvation Army cooling centers open throughout the city

The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime cooler centers in Missouri and Illinois (Credit:The Salvation Army)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – With many parts of the St. Louis metro under an excessive heat warning until at least Friday evening, the Salvation Army plans to open daytime cooling centers for people to escape the hot temperatures in Missouri and Illinois.

Each center is open today through July 22, but could be open longer if the Excessive Heat Advisory is extended.

The Salvation Army Corps operate cooling centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A Corps is a Salvation Army worship center. The locations and hours of the cooling centers are listed below:

Missouri Locations:

Euclid Corps

2618 North Euclid Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63113

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Gateway Corps

824 Union

St. Louis, MO 63123

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maplewood Corps

7701 Rannells

Maplewood, MO 63143

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

O’Fallon Corps

1 William Booth Drive

O’Fallon, MO 63366

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Charles Corps

2140 North 4th Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Temple Corps

2740 Arsenal Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Illinois Locations:

Alton Corps

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Belleville Corps

20 Glory Place

Belleville, IL 62220

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Granite City Corps

3007 East 23rd Street

Granite City, IL 62040

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.