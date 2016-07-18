Charges filed against mother after missing St. Louis County baby found safe

Thompson's custodial rights were revoked by the state. She may be en route to Dayton, Ohio, where the child's father lives. (Missouri Highway Patrol)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Quansa Thompson, 35, with one count of Interference with Custody.

Police briefly issued an endangered missing person advisory after Thompson's 5-month-old daughter, Wisdom, was reported missing in St. Louis. Authorities found the daughter safe with Thompson in a small suburb near Chicago. Thompson's custodial rights had been revoked by the state.

The Division of Child Services is en route to Cook County, Illinois to take custody of the child. Thompson's bond has been set for $15,000.

