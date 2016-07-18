Bonne Terre man killed in I-55 accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 55 at Highway 67 Monday afternoon.

Police said Shawn Myers, 26, of Bonne Terre, was driving southbound on Interstate 55 and as his vehicle turned right onto Highway 67 the car began to skid and traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a rock embankment.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.