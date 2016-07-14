Imagine a Better St. Louis: Innovation plaza coming to St. Louis start-up scene

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Juristat and LockerDome are just a couple of examples of local start-ups that have gone on to become some of the fast-growing companies not just in St. Louis, but in the United States.

Both companies started at the T-REX incubator with funding from Arch Grants and I-TEN, but have since expanded to their own office spaces on Washington Avenue.

Downtown St. Louis is blossoming into a full-blown innovation district that will soon include an innovation plaza. The new plaza will replace Old Post Office Plaza. The purpose of the new plaza is to provide a space where future job creators and job seekers can network.

Missy Kelley, President and CEO of Downtown STL, Inc., told News 4 that they expect public wi-fi to be available in the plaza within the next 90 days.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.