Storm debris removal information

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Storms ripped through St. Charles County, St. Louis and the Metro East on leaving lots of debris behind.

If you have debris from the storm that needs to be removed, News 4 has provided information from various municipalities and will continue to update the list as information becomes available.

City of Ballwin

From July 14 until Wednesday, July 20, residents should call public works at (636) 227-9000 and leave their address if they need debris removal. Anytime after July 20, residents should bundle and leave debris for recycling pickup. Crews will also be picking up any debris they see while responding to other removal calls.

City of Collinsville

The Collinsville City Street Department will provide curbside limb pickup between July 25 - 29, but you must call (618) 346-5214 to get on the schedule.

Limbs must be out by Monday, July 25 at 7 a.m. The limbs must be cut into sections no longer than 10 feet and should be stacked parallel to the street (off the pavement) to minimize lawn damage. Residents are reminded not to stack limbs near fire hydrants, phone boxes, electrical boxes, or under low-hanging wires.

Richmond Heights

There will be a special one time removal on Monday, July 18, to pick up debris caused by the July 13 storms. This is in addition to the regular Wednesday pick-up of yard waste by Republic Services. If residents want debris to be picked up, it must be no longer than 5 feet long and stacked with the ends facing the street. Debris does not need to be bagged or bundled. For questions, please call the City Forester, Tim Brunsman, at (314)655-3656 or email tbrunsman@richmondheights.org.

