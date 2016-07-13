Busy interchange will close Thursday and remain closed for a mo - KMOV.com

Busy interchange will close Thursday and remain closed for a month

MoDOT will close the northbound ramp of I-55 to westbound I-44 until mid-August. MoDOT will close the northbound ramp of I-55 to westbound I-44 until mid-August.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - MoDOT crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to westbound Interstate 44 for maintenance work.

They plan to close the interchange Thursday afternoon. The ramp will remain closed until mid-August. 

