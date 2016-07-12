Man accused of shooting, paralyzing veteran after Cardinals game pleads guilty

Veteran Chris Sanna was paralyzed when he was allegedly shot by Kilwa Jones during an armed robbery as Sanna and his girlfriend walked back to their car after a Cardinals game. Credit: KMOV

Kilwa Jones pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to the shooting of veteran Chris Sanna as Sanna walked back to his car after a Cardinals game in September, 2015. Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Kilwa Jones, 32, pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the armed robbery and shooting that left former Marine, Chris Sanna, paralyzed.

The incident occurred on September 25, 2015, when Sanna and his girlfriend were walking back to their car parked on the Old Cathedral parking lot after a Cardinals game.

According to court documents, Jones confronted them with a semi-automatic gun and demanded their property. The victims attempted to ignore Jones and walk to their car when Jones shot Sanna in the back and grabbed Simpson’s purse. Jones then rifled through the pants pockets of Sanna as he lay paralyzed on the ground, police say. Jones then jumped into a car and drove away.

Jones pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, two counts of robbery and felon in possession of a fire arm. The crime occurred on the Arch grounds, a national park, and therefore Jones plead guilty to federal charges.

Sanna, Simpson, and Sanna's mother were all in the courtroom for Tuesday's hearing.

Under the plea agreement, Jones faces a penalty of up to 35 years in prison and/or fines of up to $250,000 on each count. Sentencing has been set for October 6, 2016.

