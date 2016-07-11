$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket sold in South County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Check your lottery numbers if you purchased a ticket for this weekend's Mega Millions jackpot at Schottzie's Bar & Grill.

Although the ticket-holder did not win the big prize, they will still win $1 million for matching all-five white ball numbers.

The winning number combination was: 8,19, 20, 55, and 73.

May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, advises the winner, "If you're holding the winning ticket from Friday, please sign the back of it immediately and keep it in a safe place until you are ready to claim your prize at one of our lottery offices."

The Mega Millions jackpot had reached its third-highest level in history before the July 8 drawing.

Schottzie's Bar & Grill is located at 11428 Concord Village Avenue in south St. Louis County.

