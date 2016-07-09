New Redbird Harrison Bader drives in 3, hits first Class AAA homer in Memphis win

(KMOV.com) -- The newly-energized Memphis Redbirds came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Round Rock Express (Rangers) 3-2, thanks to newly promoted outfielder Harrison Bader.

Bader was promoted Wednesday as the Cardinals continue to shift personnel due to injuries. And, the Cardinals announced Friday, Memphis OF Carlos Peguero was sent to the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan’s NPBL for cash considerations.

The Redbirds (43-44) plated the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth when Dean Anna scored on Bader’s line single, his third RBI of the night.

Bader had tied the game in the sixth with a two-run home run to left field, which was his first as a Redbird after being transferred from Double-A Springfield. He now has 14 home runs this season between Memphis and Springfield, which is second in the Cardinals organization behind teammate David Washington’s 19.

Jerome Williams was outstanding on the mound, as he battled through 7.1 innings and allowed single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. He ended up allowing just five hits, and he struck out five and walked a pair.

Along with Bader’s 2-for-4 performance with three runs driven in, Mike Ohlman had a double and three other Redbirds had a hit, including Efren Navarro who was added earlier in the day and started at first base.

Dean Kiekhefer pitched the final 1.2 innings, getting the final out after knocking down a line drive and throwing to first for the putout.