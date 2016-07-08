Residents perform small acts of kindness for local police departments

Collinsville PD recieved donuts and other gifts as a sign of support. (Credit: Collinsville PD Facebook Page, KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After recent shootings involving law enforcement, some local residents took it upon themselves to show their appreciation by performing small acts of kindness.

From St. Charles County to the Metro East, strangers have been giving officers food and water.

Friday morning, members of the Collinsvillle Police Department showed up to work to find a couple of dozens of donuts had been dropped off and additional items were delivered throughout the day.

In Ballwin, Andrew Kulha, brought water to the officers from St. Louis County, Ballwin, and other departments assisting in the investigation of the Ballwin officer shooting. Kulha said, "[It's] been a rough few days to be in officer," when explaining what his motivation was behind the gesture.

Andrew Kulha handing out water to officers. Kuhla says "been a rough few days to be an officer" wanted to help. pic.twitter.com/Wj1trfCEPE — Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusKMOV) July 8, 2016

St. Peters Police also received a delivery of Starbucks drinks, donuts, cookies and other snacks.



In light of the recent tragedies, our community has come out to show how much they love and support us. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MtF6op1JVN — St. Peters Police (@StPetersMOPD) July 8, 2016

Granite City Police thanked the public on their Facebook page. They received 52 pizzas, five cases of soda and more from community members.

