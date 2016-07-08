Warrants issued in July 8 South City homicide

SLMPD is looking for the public's help identifying this car. (Credit: KMOV).

SLMPD is looking for the public's help identifying this man. (Credit: KMOV).

A man was fatally shot in the 8200 block of South Broadway Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 27-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Emmitt Dawson on July 8.

Justin Moore, of the 7500 block of South Broadway, is accused of killing Dawson in the 8200 block of South Broadway in South City.

According to police, officers responded to the location for a call of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Dawson in a rear field, lifeless, and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Dawson was shot when the suspect attempted to rob him.

Moore has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $1 million.

