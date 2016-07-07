Storm causes damage to Sunset Hill business

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mac Molding, a custom plastic molding company located off Gravois Boulevard, suffered extensive building damage during storms on July 7.

“We were in the process of closing the dock doors, and as we were closing them, the winds picked up. The next thing we know, the wall came crashing down and we all ran for cover in the restroom because we thought a tornado was hitting,” said Lance Loeffelman, Manager of Mac Molding.

After the storm had passed, employees walked back outside to find bricks everywhere. A wall had completely collapsed leaving one side of the business’ building completely exposed.

“As I looked out and saw the building wall start to fall, the debris not only coming from the building, but the surrounding trees was in a circular type [of] motion,” said Larry Rhea who witnessed the collapse from across the street.

Despite the destruction, no one was hurt and Mac Molding is still open for business.

