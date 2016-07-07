Police investigating latest drive-thru robbery attempt in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Since April, News 4 has reported four cases involving drive-thru robberies.

The first incident happened at an Edwardsville McDonald's in April. A suspect robbed the place and fired three shots hitting an employee, police say. A second robbery at another McDonald's in Hazelwood occurred just more than a week from the first incident. Police are also investigating a robbery at the McDonald's at 1919 South Jefferson in St. Louis during the time of the Hazelwood robbery.

The latest incident happened at the St. Louis Hardee's on Hampton around 2:30 a.m. on July 7. According to investigators, the suspects pulled up to the window in a grey, four-door Nissan Altima. Two of the suspects showed guns and announced they were robbing the restaurant, located in the 2100 block of Hampton Avenue, while the third climbed through the window and ordered employees to the back of the store while he attempted to open the safe.

When the suspect could not open the safe, the suspects fled in their vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police do not believe this robbery is connected to other recent fast food robberies where suspects gained access to the business to climbing through the drive-thru window.

