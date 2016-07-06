Boat illegally dumped in vacant lot baffles residents in south St. Louis

Residents of a South City neighborhood are upset after someone dumped an old boat. Credit: KMOV

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Illegal dumping, including tires, lumber and couches, has become fairly common in St. Louis, but an unusual discovery was recently found in a vacant lot in south St. Louis.

Residents who live in the area say there is an illegal dumping problem in the vacant lot, but they have never seen an object this large left before.

“You hear about people dumping tires, dumping couches, but dumping boats?” said Wilson Ward, a nearby resident.

Ward, who has lived in this neighborhood on Alabama Street for more than 20 years, said he and some of his neighbors work to keep the area beautiful. He says seeing a vacant boat being dumped in his neighborhood is disgusting. He and a fellow neighbor had to mow the grass of the vacant lot because they felt when the grass gets neglected it invites people to dump waste in the vacant lot. Trimming the grass is supposed to be taken care of by the City of St. Louis Parks Department.

“We have made complaints. Numerous times about how high the grass gets. That it’s not well taken care of, but if you go up to Alaska Park and Carondelet Park it’s usually trimmed and cut,” said Ward.

City officials said there are multiple vacant properties throughout the city and that crews are doing their best to trim high grass.

In regards to the boat, city officials said they are aware, but someone dropped it off on private property. Therefore, officials must give the property owner notice and enough time to respond before they can tag it for removal.

Ward said what people are doing is inconsiderate.

