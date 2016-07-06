Police: Teen suspect caught, responsible for series of South City robberies

Police say they caught this suspect on July 7 who they say is responsible for a series of armed robberies in south St. Louis (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager believed to be responsible for a serious of robberies in south St. Louis has been arrested.

The most recent case happened in the morning on July 6 in the 3700 block of Wyoming in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. A couple was robbed at gunpoint while they held their young children just after midnight.

According to police, the victims had just gotten out of their car when they noticed the suspect walking along the north sidewalk, westbound towards Spring Avenue. After greeting the victims, the suspect showed a gun and demanded the victim's property.

The first victim gave the suspect money and the second victim gave the suspect her purse, which the suspect returned to the victim. The suspect fled east on Wyoming towards Grand Boulevard.

The victims and their children, ages 2 and 5, were unharmed. Police believe this case is connected with the July 3 robbery on Connecticut Avenue. During this incident, the teenager was caught on camera along with the blue Hyundai he got away in.

In both cases, no one was hurt, but the 17-year-old suspect did get away with money, police said.

The annual safety meeting in Tower Grove South met at 6:30 p.m. on July 6, where police told concerned residents they are using a lot of resources to catch the suspect.

Dan Howard, Major for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, told residents 35 undercover police units are canvassing the Tower Grove area. He said officers would be working overtime to catch the two suspects.

Police said they tracked down the 17-year-old during the afternoon on July 7.

