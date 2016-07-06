Police need public's help identifying robbery suspect

The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying this suspect wanted for robbery. (Credit: KMOV).

The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying this suspect wanted for robbery. (Credit: KMOV).

The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying this suspect wanted for robbery. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on July 3 in the 3600 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Investigators say three victims, all in their 30s, were walking west on Connecticut when they were approached by the suspect. After greeting the victims, the suspect announced a robbery and showed the victims a firearm.

Police say the victims handed over money, credit cards, a wallet, and a cellphone to the suspect. After the suspect instructed the victims to run, he was seen fleeing in four-door sedan.

Police believe the getaway car the suspect used was the same vehicle stolen earlier in the day during an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Market Street. The vehicle is a blue Hyundai Accent, police say.

The suspect attempted to use one of the victims credit cards at a local gas station. The victims were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.