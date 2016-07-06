Man seriously injured during early morning hit-and-run in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 29-year-old Imperial man was the victim of a hit-and-run while walking along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61 Wednesday morning.

The man suffered serious injurious after being struck around 4 a.m. while on the shoulder of northbound U.S. Highway 61 north of Carsonhurst Drive.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man drove off. Authorities have not released any information about the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police.

