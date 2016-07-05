Valley Park Alderman jailed for setting off illegal fireworks

Jonathan Cochran, a Valley Park alderman, arrested on July 3 after police say he was illegally setting off fireworks at his home (Credit: Valley Park Police Department)

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jonathan Cochran, a 33-year-old Valley Park alderman, was arrested on Sunday night after police say he was illegally setting off fireworks at his home.

Setting off consumer fireworks is illegal in St. Louis County. According to local authorities, they were called multiple times to Cochran’s home over fireworks complaints.

After several warnings, Cochran was arrested.

Cochran faces a fine of up to $1,000.

