Rain delay notes and oddities for a soggy July 4

•The Cards have announced that Springfield (Class AA) pitcher Luke Weaver and Dominican Summer League (rookie) outfielder Brian Sanchez have been selected as the organization’s pitcher and play of the month for June.

Weaver, 22, went 4-0 with a 1.15 ERA in five June starts, helping the young Cards clinch the fist half title in the Texas League north division. Weaver was a first round selection (27th overall) in 2014 out of Florida State University. He is 4-1 with a .96 ERA for the season. He fanned 10 batters in 7.1 innings in his debut June 1 and has 42 punch-outs in 37.1 innings.

Sanchez, 20, hit .369 in 21 games, belting six homers and driving in 32. The right-handed hitting outfielder was signed as a non-drafted free agent in November of 2014 is a native of the Dominican Republic and has been the DSL Cardinals’ cleanup hitter.

•With last night’s rain-soaked win, the Cards finished the first half of the season at 43-38. While the All-Star Break is considered to be the halfway point, the Birds have now played exactly half of the 2016 schedule. They are 10-10 in the last 20 games, but 17-13 in their last 30 and have made up four games on the suddenly struggling Cubs. This is the closest the Redbirds have been to the Cubs since May 25.

•The Cardinals are 52-31 against the Pirates at Busch III but 1,101-1,148 against them all-time. The Cards were swept at Pittsburgh to start the season but swept them at PNC Park last month and are 4-5 against them this year.

• Since 2006, the Cards have played at home seven times on July 4 and are 6-1.

•Piscotty’s grand slam home run Sunday off Blaine Boyer was his second in his 138-game career. He became the second Cardinal to hit two really big flys in that few games. Terry Pendleton hit two in 121 games in 1985. Of course Cardinal fans remember that Fernando Tatis hit two grand slams in the same inning, both off Chan Ho Park of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on April 23, 1999.

Who’s hot for the Redbirds:

•Aledmys Diaz. The rookie is 10-24 with two home runs. He has six doubles over his current 6-game hitting streak. He is hitting .317 for the year, tied for sixth best in the National League, and best among all NL shortstops and rookies.

• Jhonny Peralta. The third baseman is 6-16 with a home run on the homestand. He needs three home runs for 200 career bombs.

•Stephen Piscotty. A grand slam, a four-game hitting streak and .429 batting average so far on the homestand is as impressive as it gets. His uncanny ability to come through in the clutch has got the attention of everyone is baseball. Piscotty leads all of baseball with 18 RBIs with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Who’s not:

•Matt Adams. Big City is 0-14 on the homestand.

•Matt Holliday. Big Daddy is 2-17 on the homestand (.118) and 0-6 last two games.

• Yadier Molina. Although he got his 1,500th hit at Busch, overall he is just 4-18 (.222) and 0-4.

• Brandon Moss. He hit the longest home run in Busch Stadium III history against Kansas City Thursday night, but Moss is just 4-16 for the homestand after going 2-12 against Milwaukee.

