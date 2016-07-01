Cards pitch, bat and field like champs in 7-1 drubbing of Milwaukee Brewers

ST. LOUIS, MO - JULY 1: Matt Holliday #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on July 1, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

(BaseballStL) - The Cardinals methodically demolished the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 Friday night, ending the home losing streak at seven and avoided tying the franchise record eight-game streak that had stood since 1938. The ballgame was almost a complete 180 from Thursday night’s ugly loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Jaime Garcia looked like Sandy Koufax against an outmanned Brewers club, baffling them with a brutal change-up and holding them to just four hits over eight innings. He walked four but fanned six and gave up one home run, a long, dead centerfield bomb to Chris Carter. That was the extent of the Brewers offense as the Redbirds overcame two more errors to move to 41-38 on the year. Garcia improved on his home ERA of 2.79 in picking up his sixth win against six losses.

Mike Matheny credited the movement of Garcia’s pitches and his devastating change-up with keeping the Brewers off-balance all night. Since 2008, Garcia has a 2.61 ERA against the Brewers, third lowest all-time after Roger Clemens and Adam Wainwright.

The Redbird offense, absent for long stretches during the recent home stands, came through in a big way, putting up five runs in the fourth inning when six straight batters reached base. Yadier Molina (2-4), Jaime Garcia, Matt Carpenter (2-4) and Matt Holliday (2-4) all drove in runs, something the Cards have had trouble accomplishing of late. Holliday ended the night with three RBIs, the last one with a line drive shot over the centerfielder’s head in the sixth inning.

Aledmys Diaz returned to the lineup, providing a defensive spark with 11 assists and showing tremendous range. “You can see he’s more comfortable out there,” said Matheny. “He’s letting it go. I’m glad to hear people talk about his defense (in a positive way). Diaz was also 2-5 at the plate.

The win was sorely needed as the Cards finished June with a 12-13 mark, their first losing month since June of 2012. They will try to build a winning streak when they take on the Brewers Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

