Errors, lack of offense doom Cards as they drop 7th straight at home to the Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (BaseballStL) - The Cardinals home free-fall continued Thursday night as the Redbirds could only muster three hits in falling 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals. With the loss, the Cards dropped their seventh home game in a row and suffered their fifth loss in seven games since sweeping the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The frustration boiled over for skipper Mike Matheny when he was tossed out of the game after replay reversed a double play call. The replay clearly showed the runner was safe, but Matheny said after the game he felt the umpire allowed the Royals to request a review long after the Cardinals had left the field.

“It’s a hazy rule but you have to appeal it right away,” he said. “My guys were off the field, getting their bats ready and they had shut down mentally. He (home plate umpire Mike Everitt) told me he would give me the same courtesy but I didn’t want courtesy.” Matheny said he was not happy that it got to that point and was concerned about the impact of making his team re-take the field. The next batter made an out and the issue did not materialize.

But he also admitted his frustration with the way the Cardinals were playing was a factor. “I lost it in a hurry. I didn’t like the things I was seeing. We didn’t take advantage of the bases we were given (seven walks) and we gave away bases.” To wit, the Royals scored a run with no hits thanks to two Cardinal errors in the top of the first inning and the Cardinals did not score in the bottom of the frame despite three walks. That rally was snuffed when Kolten Wong was thrown out trying to advance on a passed ball and two Cardinals struck out on pitches in the dirt to end any threat.

Except for a lead-off single in the ninth, the only other two Redbird hits were home runs, one by Brandon Moss (17), a 477-foot shot, the longest in the history of Busch Stadium III, and a solo shot by Jhonny Peralta. But despite a couple of long fly outs, the Cards bats were largely silent.

So ineffective was Royal starter Chris Young that he threw 91 pitches in four innings, just 48 for strikes. A corps of relievers held the Cards the rest of the way.

The maligned Cardinal defense struck again, as they committed three errors, bobbled a sure double play and dropped a pop-up that was ruled a double, as well as throwing two wild pitches, which advanced runners.

With the loss, the Cards fall to 40-38 on the season. They will try to end the home losing streak at 7:15 p.m. Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

