Dead fish line banks of River Des Peres, leave smelly stench blocks away

Conservationists say a number of factors could be contributing to the death of lots of fish in the River Des Peres. Credit: KMOV

Hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish are lining the banks of the River Des Peres in south St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said there could be a few reasons the fish are dying off.

The smell of the rotting fish is apparent at I-55 and Germania Avenue even though the fish are found almost a mile down the road by Morganford where dead fish line both sides of the banks of the river.

Catfish, shad, and Asian carp can all seen rotting on the banks. George Seper, a nearby resident who has lived in his home since 1956, said throughout the years the he has occasionally seen dead fish in the river, but never this many. He said although he lives just a couple of homes away, the stench has not made it into his home.

Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation, offered this explanation: “It’s most likely something’s occurred within the last few days to create some kind of stress condition for the fish... that could be anything from the high temperatures we had just a few days ago or it could be an influx of a lot of water from a rain event.”

Zarlenga said the river is a poor environment for the fish to begin with due to great fluctuation in the water levels in addition to the oils and impurities.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.