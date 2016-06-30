St. Louis Blues employees spent the day volunteering in the community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Several members of the St. Louis Blues organization spent the day volunteering across the St. Louis area as part of the team's "Live to Give" initiative.

Through "Live to Give," the Blues aim to make a difference in the community on and off the ice.

On June 30, several Blues employees teamed up with Great Rivers Greenway to paint over the graffiti on the Mississippi River Flood Wall. Other employees cared for animals at Stray Rescue and planted a garden at Lydia's house, a domestic violence organization. In all, 60 employees spent the day giving back to the St. Louis community.

