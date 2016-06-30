Charges filed after shots fired during downtown robbery attempt

2 suspects seen on surveillance, 1 firing a shot in front of Sauce on the Side at 8th St. & Locust St. (Credit: Sauce on the Side)

Cory Muldrew, Jr, 19, is accused of firing shots at a pizza delivery driver as the driver sped away during a robbery attempt by Muldrew. Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis man is facing multiple charges stemming from a violent robbery attempt that resulted in shots being fired in downtown St. Louis.

Cory Muldrew Jr., 19, is facing charged following the attempted robbery near Sauce on the Side in late May.

According to investigators, Muldrew approached a pizza delivery man who had just delivered a pizza in the 800 block of Washington Avenue. He displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the victim. The victim got into his car and drove away. Muldrew followed the car, firing several shots at the vehicle. One of the shots damaged a glass window at The DESCO Group, which caused over $750 in damage.

Watch: Surveillance cameras capture robbery suspects firing shots in downtown St. Louis

When Muldrew was taken into custody, he had a knife with metal knuckle on its handle in his pocket.

Muldrew has been charged with one count of robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of property damage and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

