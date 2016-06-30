Last chance to register for Pedal the Cause before limit increases

Early Bird registration for Pedal the Cause 2016 ends at midnight on July 1 (Credit: Pedal the Cause).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - July 1 is the last day to sign up for this year's Pedal the Cause before the fundraising minimum increases.

"Early Bird" registration for the event ends at midnight Friday, July 1. Once a rider registers, they will choose from one of six courses ranging in length from 10 to 100 miles. Each course has a fundraising minimum attached to it. Taking advantage of the "Early Bird" registration will result in a 25-to-30 percent discount in overall fundraising minimums.

All of the funds raised by riders go directly to advancing cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Over the past six years, Pedal the Cause has raised more then $12.5 million to fund 62 cancer research projects.

For more information or to register, visit www.pedalthecause.org.

