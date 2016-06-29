Springfield’s Luke Voit wins Home Run Derby; Carson Kelly selected for futures games

BaseballStL recently profiled the Cards’ slugger Luke Voit, originally drafted as a catcher in the 22nd round out of Missouri State, said in that article that two changes spurred his power surge; he switched from catching to first base and changed his stance and hand position. Without the grind of catching every day he said he has been able to focus more on hitting. The change from a wide stance to a leg kick has improved his timing, he said, resulting in a huge improvement in his power numbers. Voit hit .275 with 10 bombs for the first half champion Cardinals.

Tuesday, Voit hit a total of 30 home runs to win the Home Run Derby that preceded the 2016 Texas League All-Star Game at Hammons Field.

After slugging the 30th and final home run, Voit received the champion’s prize, a large hunting knife from sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Voit said he didn’t expect to win the deer-skinning knife but called it “pretty sweet.”

Voit placed second in the Florida State League Home Run Derby last season in Class A-Advanced, and trailed Midland RockHounds slugger Matt Chapman by 14 runs heading into the final round.

In other news, Springfield’s Carson Kelly was selected in play in the Futures Game, a showcase for baseball’s minor league talent in San Diego’s Petco Park as part of major League baseball’s All-Star game festivities next month.

Kelly joins Alex Reyes (Class AAA, Memphis) as the two Cardinals chosen to compete in that prestigious event. Kelly is hitting .291 with six home runs.