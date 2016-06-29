Several cars broken into at Metro East park during youth sports game

Several cars were broken into at a Metro East park where kids played baseball nearby. (Credit: KMOV).

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Edwardsville police are looking for a crook who smashed several car windows looking for purses and other valuables.

Authorities say the victims were in the area for a youth baseball game. Three of the seven cars that were broken into were parked in Township Park. The other cars were in the parking lot at Metro-East Lutheran High School.

Residents who frequently go to the park were shocked to hear about the recent string of car break-ins.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents but in the meantime, they are stepping up patrols and reminding residents to keep items locked in your trunk.

