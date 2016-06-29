Young vandals do costly damage to playground; parents may have to pay

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com)- Two weeks ago a group of up to eight young people went on a vandalism spree at Laurel Park in St. Peters.

In addition to throwing things in the park’s pool and setting fires throughout the park, the vandals set fire to a playground tunnel. With the cost to repair the damages likely to be costly, News 4 wanted to find out if the parents will be responsible for covering the costs.

Mike Carter, a local attorney, told News 4 that although anything can be argued in court, there would be a cap or limit of possibly $1,000 that the parents would be forced to pay.

“In general, unless there’s like a master-servant relationship… so if the mom or dad sends their kids out to do their bidding obviously the liability is going to be much higher than simple bad parent and I’m not bringing my kid up to have a moral compass or something like that…” said Carter.

Lisa Bedian, the spokesperson for the City of St. Peters, said they hope to have an estimate on what the repairs will cost by July and that they will make an effort to get those responsible to pay for the damage.

As a result of the incident, the St. Peters Police Department will be strictly enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew at all of the city’s 25 parks.

