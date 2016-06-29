Man carjacked near St. Louis Post-Dispatch offices

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was robbed and carjacked Tuesday night near the headquarters of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victim was an employee at the newspaper. Investigators say the victim was entering his vehicle when a suspect approached him from behind, stated he had a weapon, and ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle.

After the initial suspect told the victim he was not moving fast enough, he ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle and lay on the ground.

The victim complied and the first suspect and another man took the victim's wallet and fled in the victim's car north on Tucker.

The vehicle was recovered early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis and had been burned.

