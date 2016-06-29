Hotel security guard that allegedly broke into room to grope woman is arrested

David Allen White, 46, of Collinsville, is accused of using his security access to break into a woman's hotel room at the Hyatt Downtown and grope her while she was asleep. Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A hotel security officer who allegedly used his security access key card to break into a woman's room and grope her while she was sleeping was recently taken into custody.

David Allen White, 46, is a Collinsville resident who worked at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Arch in downtown St. Louis.

Authorities say the alleged incident occurred in April when White broke into the victim's hotel room around 1 a.m. using his security key card. Once he entered the room, he began to grope the woman while she was asleep, according to police. When she awoke, White quickly left the room.

Hyatt Regency officials say White has been fired but did not say when.

After a two month investigation, White was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse. He was recently taken into custody and is being held in jail.

On Wednesday, the Hyatt released the following statement:

At Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, the safety and security of guests and associates is a top priority. The hotel is fully cooperating with the authorities on their investigation involving an individual who is no longer employed at the hotel, and additional inquiries should be directed to the St. Louis Police Department.

