Woman robbed at gunpoint in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - During the early morning hours Wednesday, a woman was robbed while exiting her car in the Central West End.

According to police, the victim had just parked her car near the intersection of McPherson and Euclid when a man suddenly approached her, pointed a black handgun at her, and demanded she give him her money.

The victim gave the suspect cash and he fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.