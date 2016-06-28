Alex Reyes selected for Futures Game as part of All-Star week

Memphis Redbirds right-handed pitcher Alex Reyes, the top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and seventh-ranked in baseball, was selected to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played in San Diego during All-Star festivities.

Reyes moved to the Dominican Republic while in high school to live with his grandmother to train and establish residency near San Cristobal. He is a part of the World Team roster and will go up against the U.S. Team on Sunday, July 10 at 6 p.m. (CT) on MLB Network. Reyes is part of a World Team that includes players from 11 countries and territories outside the United States.

An undrafted free agent, Reyes is in his fourth season as part of the Cardinals organization and first at the Triple-A level. He was named the Cardinals Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2015 after striking out 151 in 101.1 innings between three levels and holding opponents to a .197 batting average.

In 62 professional starts, Reyes is 20-18 with a 3.27 ERA and has fanned 404 in 300 innings. With Memphis this season, Reyes has started seven times and is 2-0 and holding the opposition to a .227 batting average.