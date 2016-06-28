Ferguson teenager charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Darion Lewis, 18, with assault on a law enforcement officer Tuesday.

According to investigators, Lewis was sitting in the driver's seat of a car that had been recently stolen from a nearby business. An officer approached the vehicle after noticing the driver's door was open and the vehicle was running. The officer placed his left hand on the defendant and ordered him from the car at which time Lewis accelerated and turned the car in the direction of the officer who had lost his balance and fell.

The officer fired three shots. One of the three shots struck Lewis in the calf and the other two struck the vehicle.

Lewis checked himself into a local hospital for treatment where he stated he had been shot by an officer from the Kinloch Police Department while attempting to flee. He was placed under arrest at the hospital.

Lewis, of the 7400 block of Halpin Drive, was also charged with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The officer has been with the Kinloch Police Department for four years and is a nine year veteran of law enforcement. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.