Man accused of child molestation arrested in Phelps County

Lawrence Mullen has been accused of child molestation and is being held in Phelps County Jail (Credit: KMOV).

ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Phelps County have arrested a man they say molested a 5-year-old girl in Rolla, MO.

On May 4, the Rolla Police Department received a report of a child molestation incident that had reportedly occurred at a residence in the 400 block of E. 11th Street. During the investigation, it was reported that a 5-year-old female had been molested by someone she knew while visiting the residence.

After a follow-up investigation, authorities executed a search warrant on June 14. Officials seized multiple electronic devices as evidence after a search revealed they were being used to store digital images of child pornography.

Lawrence A. Mullen, 46, of Rolla was arrested and charged with statutory sodomy in the first-degree, sexual exploitation of a minor child, possession of child pornography, and promoting a sexual performance of a child.

He is currently being held in the Phelps County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The South Central Computer Crimes Task Force assisted with the investigation. Anyone having additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det/Sgt Hank Harper at the Rolla Police Department Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573)308-1213 or by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573)364-0111.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.