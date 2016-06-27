Police: Robbery of jewelry store at local mall well-planned

The Hazelwood Police Department said they believe a Monday night robbery of a jewelry store at the St. Louis Outlet Mall was well-planned.

Surveillance video captured a trio of robbers running though the mall carrying backpacks and duffel bags. Two of the three men were wearing masks when they walked into Prime Jewelers around 8:30 p.m. and used crowbars to smash jewelry cases, police said.

An employee tried to stop the robbery, but one of the robbers sprayed the employee with mace. Two others, including a security guard whose two-way radio was stolen so he could not call for help, were also maced by the suspect, according to police.

According to investigators, one of the suspects broke the glass of the display cases while the other two followed behind grabbing the jewelry. Police say the whole incident lasted less than 90 seconds. Following the robbery, the suspects left in a black pick-up truck.

“They knew they had to go in the closest entrance and exit quickly, they had a vehicle outside ready to pick them up. They definitely knew what they were doing,” said Detective William Russ of the Hazelwood Police Department.

The dollar value of what was taken has not been determined, but the store owner told News 4 the suspects smashed a lot of cases and got away with a lot.

