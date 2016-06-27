Man killed in hit-and-run after being struck by car

NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police have identified Derrick Hudson, 58, as the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on June 24.

Police say Hudson, of the 600 block of Hargrove, was attempting to run across Riverview Drive, when he was struck by an oncoming brown of tan Chevy Suburban. The vehicle fled the scene.

Hudson was transported to the hospital where he died. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.