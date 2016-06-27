Christian Hospital welcomes new president on his first day

Rick Stevens is the new president of Christian Hospital. (Credit: KMOV).

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The new president of Christian Hospital, Rick Stevens, started his first day on the job just like all other new employee by spending the day attending an employee orientation.

Stevens joins Christian Hospital with over 20 years of health care experience including a stint at St. Luke’s Hospital as the chief administrative officer.

“I’m very excited to be here and I am committed to building on the hospital’s clinical excellence and continuing our mission of helping people enjoy life by improving their health,” said Stevens.

As president, he will be responsible for leading all aspects of Chrisitan Hospital as a provider of critical and quality health care.

Stevens said he is looking forward to meeting the staff and becoming engaged in the north St. Louis County community.

