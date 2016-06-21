Iowa Cubs stop Memphis win streak, but Class AAA squad moving up

(KMOV.com) -- The Memphis Redbirds’ four-game winning streak and five-game home winning streak ended with a 5-4 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A Cubs) in the series finale Monday afternoon.

The Redbirds had won three straight series after losing the first 15 series to start the season. Prior to Monday’s loss, the Redbirds had won nine their last 11 games.

Memphis (32-36) came back from a deficit on two different occasions, but the Cubs (32-36) plated the deciding run in the sixth inning and the Iowa bullpen held the Redbirds to two hits in their final four at bats.

Matt Williams had two hits and scored and drove in a run for Memphis, and Breyvic Valera was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run. Randal Grichuk had a hit in the third, and Jacob Wilson doubled in the fourth. Alberto Rosario and reliever Corey Littrell had the other hits for Memphis.

Notes:

•Memphis ranks eighth in the PCL in ERA (4.36), 15th in batting average (.246) and last in fielding percentage (.973).

•Memphis’ starting pitchers have a 3.65 ERA in June after recording a 6.03 ERA in May.

•Memphis pitchers have a 2.63 ERA during the wins on its current stretch of eight wins in nine games (72.0 IP/ 21 ER), and the Redbirds gave up 16 earned runs in the loss at Nashville on Wednesday.

•David Washington’s 15 home runs between Memphis and Double-A Springfield lead the Cardinals organization, and Mike Mayers’ 2.18 ERA is second in the organization and his seven wins are tied for first.

•Washington has a hit in 27 of the 39 games as a Redbird in which he has had an official plate appearance.

•Charlie Tilson is hitting .285 in the leadoff spot in the lineup (49-172) and .132 elsewhere in the order (7-53).

•Carlos Peguero has only been kept off base entirely in four of the 23 games he has started this season.

•Alex Mejia has a hit in five of his seven games since returning from Springfield (AA) May 29.

•Sam Tuivailala’s 10 saves this season are tied for fourth in the PCL, and he has saved five-straight games.

•Miguel Socolovich has thrown nine-straight scoreless outings, spanning 11.0 innings.

•Deck McGuire is second in the PCL in lowest batting average allowed by starting pitchers (.240).

•Ryan Sherriff is third in the PCL among relievers in fewest baserunners allowed per nine innings (8.7), and he has the second-lowest batting average-against by relievers in the league (.173).