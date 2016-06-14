Redbirds Top Red-Hot Nashville 4-3 as Reyes fans 9

(KMOV.com) -- Top St. Louis Cardinals prospect Alex Reyes earned his second win of the season, and Dean Anna was on base three times and drove in two runs to go along with three Matt Williams stolen bases in a 4-3 Memphis win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A Athletics) Monday night.

Reyes pitched 5.0 innings and gave up just two hits and one run, and he struck out nine. The nine strikeouts were two shy of his season high of 11, which came in 6.0 innings in his first win of the season.

Through 21.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season, Reyes has fanned 39. He is averaging 7.8 punchouts per outing, and he has a 16.6 K/9 IP ratio through five starts.

Nashville (39-25) entered the game with the best winning percentage in the Pacific Coast League, and the Sounds were 29-12 since May 1.

Anna had two singles, a sacrifice fly and drew a walk for Memphis (27-34), and Franklin native Williams swiped three bases after having one all season entering the game. David Washington was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, and Tommy Pham had a triple and scored twice. Kolten Wong, starting in center field for the first time this season, had a hit and a walk and now has a hit in all five games he has played in Memphis.

Reyes’ only blemish was a fifth-inning home run that came with two outs, which ended a streak of 22.2 scoreless innings pitched by Memphis starting pitchers dating back to the last inning of Arturo Reyes’ start against Colorado Springs Friday night. Jerome Williams and Deck McGuire worked 17.0 scoreless innings against the Sky Sox over the weekend.

The Redbirds led 3-0 after their first five at bats, which came in handy when the Sounds scored a run in the eighth off Juan Gonzalez and a run in the ninth of Sam Tuivailala.

Tuivailala ended up picking up his sixth save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth. Ryan Sherriff threw 2.0 scoreless innings in relief of Reyes and struck out three.

The Redbird pitchers matched a season high with 15 strikeouts in the game. Memphis won three-straight games two other times this season, which most recently came May 30-June 1.