Wong homers twice, blasts grand slam in Memphis debut

(KMOV.com) -- Memphis surrendered a 2-1 lead on a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but a Kolten Wong grand slam powered the Redbirds to an 8-5 win over Colorado Springs Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds (24-33) plated all six of their ninth-inning runs with no outs, and the teams hit two grand slams and combined for 10 runs in the ninth inning after the game was 2-1 through eight frames.

Wong, making his 2016 Memphis debut after being optioned from St. Louis on Monday, hit two home runs in the game and finished 3-for-4 with five RBI in the win.

Mike Mayers was solid on the mound for the Redbirds, working 6.0 innings and giving up one run on five hits, and Miguel Socolovich pitched a scoreless seventh and Sam Tuivailala followed by striking out the side in the eighth to keep the 2-1 Redbird lead.

But Tuivailala ran into trouble in the ninth, as Andy Wilkins hit a grand slam after striking out four times in the game to give the Sky Sox (26-29) a 5-2 lead.

But Memphis put together one of the most incredible half-innings, let along bottoms of the ninth, to walk off winners.

David Washington, Patrick Wisdom and Michael McKenry all singled to straightaway center field to load the bases, before Matt Williams was hit by a pitch and pinch-hitter Dean Anna walked to score two and bring the Redbirds within one at 5-4.

Wong then stepped to the plate for the fifth time and drove a 3-1 pitch out to right-center field for the walk-off grand slam.

Washington and McKenry both finished with two hits. The three-run comeback win was Memphis’ largest of the season.