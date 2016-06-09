Rewards offered for tips leading to arrests in 2016 double-homicide

Crimestoppers is offering cash rewards for tips that lead to the felony arrests of suspects connected to the 2016 double homicide.

A year ago, Kenneth Reed and Damion Alton were shot and killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood around 7:00 p.m. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Burd Avenue.

Police discovered the bodies of Reed and Alton, both 30 years-old. Police said both victims sustained several gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were killed "execution style", police said.

Crimestoppers said if a tip leads to the felony arrest of a suspect or suspects, those who left the anonymous tip could receive a reward of up to $5,000. A non-felony arrest would lead to a reward of up to $1,000. All tips must be called or emailed to Crimestoppers in order to receive the rewards.

To call Crimestoppers anonymously, those with tips should call 1-866-371-8477 or head to their website.

