City leaders questioning MetroLink expansion budget

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some St. Louis City officials are questioning the budget after the Treasurer's Office said it wanted to commit $2 million dollars towards a study for a MetroLink expansion.

News 4 Investigates has been looking into Treasurer, Tishaura Jones', spending for months. Her office collects revenue when anyone feeds a parking meter or has to pay a parking ticket. Some have begun to question where the money goes.

Jones said expanding MetroLink would be a good use of parking money as it would help to take a stab at poverty while getting cars off the streets.

"We are looking at everything we can to see how we can help the Mayor with this problem. Could one possible option be from reserves? We are looking at every option we can," said Jones.

Jones has not provided a number for how much her office has in reserve funds.

