Meramec Caverns re-opens Friday

STANTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Meramec Caverns is set to re-open June 10, after being forced to close temporarily for a little over two months due to contaminated ground water.

Les Truilli, owner of Meramec Caverns, said the EPA has given him the all-clear to re-open the caves at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

At this time, only the front and upper parts of the caves will be open. Repairs have been completed on the bottom level, but it remains closed while awaiting testing.

Since the bottom level is still closed, Meramec Caverns is discounting admission prices. Adult admission was reduced from $21 to $16 and children’s admission was reduced from $11 to $6.

Truilli was forced to lay-off many workers but said he plans on hiring them all back with many of the employee’s going back to work the second weekend of June.

For more information on Meramec Caverns, visit americascave.com.

