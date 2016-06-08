Rash of home burglaries in the Metro East leave residents on edge

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Belleville residents are on edge after a rash of home burglaries where everything from baby formula to electronics and even loaded guns were stolen.

News 4 has heard from at least a dozen residents in West Belleville who were concerned about the break-ins happening in their neighborhood.

Laptops, games and a variety of other items were stolen from Amanda Wright's home.

"We work hard for everything that we have and you don't expect your house to be targeted," said Wright.

She said thieves made it through a back gate before kicking the door down.

Another victim, Ashley Marber, said she fears for the safety of her family after two loaded guns were taken from her home.

"My kids are terrified to be home now, I'm a single mother with two kids and I don't have anything to protect my home," said Marber.

Marber says she has had enough. She says she has lived in the area since 2012 and plans on moving.

Marber was not the only victim to have a gun stolen from her house. Devin Kaemmer Jr. said a gun, that was locked up inside his house, was stolen as well.

The victims fear the guns may end up in the wrong hands. All the burglaries appear to be similar in nature. Although the victim's do not know who is behind the crimes, they are calling on the Belleville Police Department to step up patrols.

Belleville police recently arrested two men for two separate West End home burglaries. Police believe they may be behind more in the area.

However, at least twp victims said their homes were broken into after the arrests.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.