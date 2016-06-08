Thieves caught on camera during overnight crime spree in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Thieves were caught on surveillance camera during an overnight crime spree in Arnold where police say there are at least 10 victims.

The criminals stole hundreds of dollars in cash, a handgun, and other items from parked cars in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Old Lemay Ferry Road and Blossom Lane on June 7.

Police are hoping to use the surveillance video to help identify and catch the two thieves.

According to investigators, all the cars that were targeted had been left unlocked.

Jeremy Tirey caught the thieves on his surveillance camera stealing his stuff. They can be seen in the video first approaching a neighbor's car, finding it unlocked, then moving to Tirey's driveway.

"As they turn, you see them look up and they see the red lights of the infrared and flip their hoodies on so you can't see their faces," said Tirey.

Tirey's truck was unlocked and the thieves were able to easily slip in and take their time rummaging around. They were also able to get into his fiance's unlocked car. Between the two vehicles, the thieves took $300 cash, more than $450 worth of sunglasses, and a bottle of hydrocodone pain medicine.

Another neighbor had his car ransacked, but nothing was stolen.

The victims said they normally lock their cars, but they just forgot.

If you recognize the suspects, call the Arnold Police Department.

