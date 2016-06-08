Missing girl with autism found unharmed in Franklin County

A 5-year-old girl with autism who went missing in the Villa Ridge area was found Wednesday afternoon.

The girl, who goes by Bella, wandered away from her residence on Baker Street around 1:30 p.m.

A mass effort of volunteers, rescue crews and law enforcement scoured the area.

Authorities said Bella was found alive four hours after being reported missing by members of the Boles Fire Department. She was found in a grassy ravine under some power lines at least a mile away from her home.

Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke said, “We just had a lot of good help, a lot of luck goes with successful stories. But I’ve always contributed it to the cooperation with the agencies we have here. Everyone works together, when kids are involved, everyone comes together and that’s really a great thing.”

Authorities said Bella suffered a couple of scrapes. She was taken to Mercy Hospital to be evaluated. Authorities said she is doing fine.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly led up to the child wandering away from her home. They did not say whether any charges could be filed.

