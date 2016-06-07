Mother arrested in fight with Normandy High students speaking out

NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The woman who was arrested as part of a fight with students at Normandy High School last week said she was only fighting as a way to fend off fellow students attacking her daughter.

The woman claims her daughter had been bullied and threatened so she went to the school to check on her daughter's safety. She said when she arrived, she saw her daughter getting beaten up in the hall and being jumped by another student.

"When I got halfway down the hallway, I see her in an altercation with maybe three young ladies. At first, at first it was just three of them. More and more, the hallways was just full of kids. Then all of a sudden we're viciously attacked by children," the woman said.

A spokesperson for the school district said the mother gave a different reason for being at the school and did not mention any bullying or threats.

News 4 has also learned the lawsuit filed by the family of another child involved in the fight was dropped today after the district agreed to proved instruction to students who were told to stay at home.

