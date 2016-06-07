Business license of Caseyville hotel revoked after claims of prostitution

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The business license of a Metro East hotel, who many say was run like a brothel, has been revoked.

The Rodeway Motel, in Caseyville, is owned by 58-year-old Popatlal Patel who is facing a long list of felony charges.

Despite the Caseyville Village Board voting last month to keep the Rodeway Motel open, the board voted last week to revoke the Patel's business license after new information came to light.

Investigators say more than a dozen prostitutes would visit the hotel for sex and Patel would profit from it.

Without a business license, Patel can not keep his motel open. He has 30 days to appeal.

