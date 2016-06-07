Downtown shelter looking to expand as another homeless shelter closes

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - New Life Evangelistic Center is looking to fill the void in services that will be left when the Bridge Outreach Shelter closes at the end of the month.

In anticipation of the Bridge Outreach closing, New Life Center is already expanding its daytime services for the homeless.

"We are doing showers, storage that's new, expanding our life skills classes. We have activities going on for the men," says Reverend Larry Rice.

Rice wants to expand his facility, starting by knocking out an old swimming pool in the basement. He told News 4 he was waiting on city approval to start the project

Rice said this is all part of a larger plan to grow the support services at New Life.

"Put computers, in addition to showers, do laundry quite a few things. I think what is going to happen until that gets approved, is a large number of people are going to be at the library during the day. If we are going to eliminate pressure at the library, we need to get the permits approved," said Rice.

There will be another option for the homeless besides New Life Evangelistic Center beginning in July when the city opens Biddle House. Located at Biddle Street and Tucker Boulevard, Biddle House will be a place for the homeless to go both day and night. However, Rice does not think Biddle House alone will be enough.

"Even if the city moves ahead with the Biddle House, we will still need that day facility down there."

News 4 reached out to the city and they told us they did respond to New Life’s permit request, but they have yet to hear back from New Life.



Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.